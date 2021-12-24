Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

