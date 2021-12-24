Morgan Stanley Boosts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $111.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.98.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $520,653 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

