Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

MS opened at $99.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.08. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

