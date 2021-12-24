Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Morphic were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morphic alerts:

In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 29,698 shares of company stock worth $1,782,364 in the last 90 days. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.84. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. The firm’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.