Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.72 billion to $8.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

NYSE MSI traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.90. 565,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,780. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.20. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $165.60 and a 12 month high of $266.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,165 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

