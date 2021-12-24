Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,353,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 323,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,247,000 after buying an additional 221,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,469,000 after buying an additional 187,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

TXT opened at $75.91 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.47.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.