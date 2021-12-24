Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

GENI opened at $7.61 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

