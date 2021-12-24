Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 106,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $348.31 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

