Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leidos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,475,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $550,388,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after buying an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

