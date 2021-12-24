Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,341 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,311 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.87 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

