Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MHGVY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

MHGVY stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. The stock had a trading volume of 61,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,324. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

