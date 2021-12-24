MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. MSA Safety posted earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSA. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.19. 38,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,608. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $136.91 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 129.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

