MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.29.

MSCI stock opened at $611.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $633.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $604.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,757 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

