M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 25.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. Susquehanna cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $89.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.36. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.71 and a twelve month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

