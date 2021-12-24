M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 141.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 175.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 214.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15,044.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.62. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.86.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.