M&T Bank Corp Has $980,000 Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

