M&T Bank Corp Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $177.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day moving average of $174.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

