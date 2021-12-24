M&T Bank Corp Sells 360 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

NYSE PNW opened at $68.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.53.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

