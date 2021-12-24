M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

NTRS stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.13 and its 200 day moving average is $116.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $88.20 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.