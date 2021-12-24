National Bankshares Cuts Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target to C$12.25

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$12.25 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQX. CIBC increased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.67.

EQX stock opened at C$7.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.25 and a 12-month high of C$8.90. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

In related news, Director Gregory Smith sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.69, for a total value of C$513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,278,868.87.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

