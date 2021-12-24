National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NATI opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.16.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.01%.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $399,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

