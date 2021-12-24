Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.20

Shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.20 and traded as low as $14.36. Natuzzi shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 542 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $161.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.
About Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
