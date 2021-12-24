Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.20

Shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.20 and traded as low as $14.36. Natuzzi shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 542 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $161.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.91 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the second quarter worth about $1,356,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Natuzzi by 106.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi during the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the third quarter worth about $163,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.