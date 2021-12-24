Navalign LLC Buys 191 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Navalign LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises about 0.8% of Navalign LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Navalign LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 121,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 55.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 377,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 135,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 109,045 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,120,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $44.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.94.

