Navalign LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Navalign LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $344,323,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after acquiring an additional 845,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after acquiring an additional 740,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,700,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $811,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

HON opened at $205.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.66.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.