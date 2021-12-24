Navalign LLC Sells 160 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Navalign LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.38.

EL stock opened at $365.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $369.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.28.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

