Navalign LLC Sells 210 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Navalign LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,043.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $820.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,278,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,433,865 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $806.50.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

