Navalign LLC Sells 211 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Navalign LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $347.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.72. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

