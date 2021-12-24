Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $202.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Kornit Digital to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $150.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $143.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 334.09 and a beta of 1.76. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $79.76 and a 1 year high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

