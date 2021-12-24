NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Issues Earnings Results

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NBSE stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $100.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 393.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

NBSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

