NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

