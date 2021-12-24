Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $78.31 and a one year high of $120.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.31.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

