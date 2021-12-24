New South Capital Management Inc. Has $78.52 Million Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,919,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,670 shares during the period. Avantor accounts for approximately 2.7% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Avantor worth $78,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avantor by 244.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $4,031,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,137 shares of company stock worth $16,818,789 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

