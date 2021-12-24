New South Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,613,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,043,000 after purchasing an additional 975,858 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,954,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240,936 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 246,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB opened at $53.88 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

