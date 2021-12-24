New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $18,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 1,666.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 11.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 737 shares of company stock worth $150,595 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $203.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.97. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $189.84 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.06.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.11%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.