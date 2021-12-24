New South Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,601 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises approximately 5.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $145,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 1,050.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,058 shares of company stock worth $15,888,785. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,014.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,877.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,680.29. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,111.71 and a 1-year high of $2,065.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $18.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,825.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.