New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 170,629 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,629 shares during the period. Howard Hughes comprises about 2.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $71,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

HHC stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.31. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -85.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

