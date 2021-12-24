New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 20,456 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,111 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SEA were worth $79,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the third quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

NYSE SE opened at $222.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $300.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.35. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $178.80 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

