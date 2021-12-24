New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $84.14 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 96,985 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $84,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 55.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078,389 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in eBay by 30.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,774 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in eBay by 2.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after purchasing an additional 197,845 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in eBay by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,889,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $483,747,000 after purchasing an additional 233,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

EBAY stock opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.10. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other news, Director Logan Green sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $25,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.