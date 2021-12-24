New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 364,883 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,927,130 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 364,883 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Ford Motor worth $98,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 9.1% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,617 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 13,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 35.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 39,630 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 10,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,884,000 after buying an additional 553,561 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 45,295 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $20.25 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

