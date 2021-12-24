New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 11,201 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVST. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Envista during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Envista by 4,206.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Envista by 15.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,321 shares of company stock worth $56,338. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE NVST opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.72. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

