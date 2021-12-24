New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 64.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 114.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 26.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.30. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.73 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.03.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, research analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

