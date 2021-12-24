New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $857,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 28.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 167,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 614,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,861,000 after buying an additional 279,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

