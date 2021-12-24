New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in frontdoor during the second quarter worth $74,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $35.58 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella bought 5,000 shares of frontdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $176,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

