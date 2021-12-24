New York State Teachers Retirement System Takes $690,000 Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,847 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 87.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,531 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,422 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

