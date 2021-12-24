NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report sales of $146.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.71 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $141.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $588.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $587.06 million to $590.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $612.21 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $621.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXGN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.68. 133,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,434. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

