NexWave Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF comprises about 1.9% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Shares of SOCL stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $51.86 and a 12-month high of $79.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.