NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.21 and last traded at $17.21. Approximately 210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

About NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF)

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

