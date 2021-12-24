NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Down 4.2%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares were down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.87. Approximately 3,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,000 shares of company stock worth $1,515,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

