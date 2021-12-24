Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 47,083 shares.The stock last traded at $80.77 and had previously closed at $80.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

