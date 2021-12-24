Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 47,083 shares.The stock last traded at $80.77 and had previously closed at $80.83.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NCBS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.65.
In related news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith bought 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.43 per share, with a total value of $99,884.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCBS)
Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.
