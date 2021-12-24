Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 666 Shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNYA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000.

Shares of BATS:CNYA opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58.

